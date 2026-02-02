Angola: Fire Destroys Tire Store in Zango Zero Municipality

31 January 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Calumbo — A tire store was partially destroyed on Saturday morning as a result of a fire near the Vida Pacifica housing development in Zango Zero, Calumbo, Icolo e Bengo Province, ANGOP has learnt.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. and charred generators, tires, vehicle engines, batteries, and motor oil, among other goods in the store, unfortunately the firefighters arrived in the spot after the products had already been consumed by the fire.

According to Ali Ahmed, one of the managers of the Wowo Group affected by the fire, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The businessman did not specify the amount of goods destroyed but stated that they could be valued at many millions of kwanzas.

ANGOP attempted to learn the cause of the incident from the local fire department, which promised to comment after the ongoing investigation. EPP/DP/AJQ/AMP

