Africa: AU Continues to Assert Itself As an Active Institution-Ambassador

Luanda — Ambassador Miguel Bembe, Angola's Permanent Representative to the African Union, stated on Friday in Addis Ababa that the continental organization continues to assert itself as a vibrant, active institution capable of mobilizing around the major priorities of Agenda 2063 -- "The Africa We Want."

The Angolan diplomat made the statement at the close of the 51st Ordinary Session of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) of the African Union. Bembe chairs this body, which held its sessions from January 12 to 30.

Bembe emphasized that the session produced concrete results, including the approval of concise draft agendas and work programs, as well as decisions on the main strategic issues on which the continent must rigorously and effectively reflect.

According to Bembe, these results demonstrate the continent's collective capacity to transform aspirations into clear actions and measurable goals and that it creates a solid foundation for firm decisions to be made by the organization's higher bodies, particularly during the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council on February 11 and 12 and the 39th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government on February 14 and 15.

Despite the progress made in several areas, Miguel Bembe acknowledged that Africa continues to face profound challenges in various dimensions, including consolidating peace, security, and good governance, as well as promoting inclusive, integrated, and sustainable economic development.

He also pointed out challenges regarding universal access to quality education and efficient health services and defending the continent's strategic interests within the framework of global relations in favor of a fairer, more balanced multilateral system.

"In this context, I am convinced that our discussions have rigorously established the solid foundations for a decisive Conference of Heads of State and Government. This conference will transform challenges into opportunities and affirm Africa's role as an essential actor in the formation of the new world order," the diplomat stated.

Ambassador Miguel Bembe expressed his gratitude for the support given to Angola during its presidency of the African Union by the member states, particularly the African Union Commission (AUC) and its president and vice president, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Selma Malika Haddadi, respectively.

According to Bembe, this support created suitable working conditions, ensuring that member states performed their responsibilities effectively and efficiently and achieved relevant results for advancing the continental organization's agenda.

At the end of his speech, the Angolan diplomat wished the Republic of Burundi success as it assumes the rotating presidency of the African Union during the 39th ordinary session of the conference of heads of state and government.

The theme for 2026 is "Ensuring the Sustainable Availability of Water and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Objectives of Agenda 2063." ART/DAN/AMP