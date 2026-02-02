Angola: Interclube Wins Angola Basketball Super Cup

Lobito — Interclube senior women's team beat Sporting Clube de Luanda 58-55 on in overtime in the thirty-first edition of the Angola Basketball Super Cup held Saturday in at the Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito pavilion.

Interclube dominated the first and second quarters, with scores of 16-11 and 26-25, respectively.

Sporting Clube de Luanda turned the result around in the third quarter, winning 45 to 38. In the last quarter, the score was tied at 51 to 51.

Interclube won the game in overtime with a final score of 58 to 55.