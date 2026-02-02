Kenyans Ask - Who Is Really in Control of Matatus After the Chaos?

Nairobi — Nairobi woke up to confusion and traffic chaos on Monday morning, just hours after transport leaders assured the country that a planned matatu strike had been suspended.

On Sunday, the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS) announced that the matatu strike scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, would not go on.

The federation said the decision followed consultations involving matatu operators, boda boda riders, and security agencies.

According to FPTS, the talks agreed to pause the strike and give dialogue a chance.

"The matatu strike scheduled for Monday has been suspended to allow consultations to continue," the federation said in a statement, adding that public transport services would operate as usual across the country.

But by Monday morning, the situation on the ground told a very different story.

Along major highways including Waiyaki Way and Outering Road, a group of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators staged protests, blocking roads and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Commuters were left stranded, vehicles piled up for kilometres, and passengers struggled to get to work, school, and hospitals.

As the chaos unfolded, FPTS itself issued urgent alerts warning drivers that some protesters were forcefully stopping vehicles and taking their keys.

"Some vehicles are being stopped and keys taken forcibly," the federation posted.

"Participation in any demonstration is voluntary. Drivers should keep windows closed, stay alert, and report incidents."

The warning raised more questions than answers.

If the strike had been suspended, who was behind the protests?

And who was really in control of the matatu sector?

The confusion quickly turned into public anger.

The Motorists Association accused the Federation of Public Transport Sector of lying to Kenyans, saying the country had been misled into believing transport services would run normally.

A section of Kenyans raised the same frustrations online, questioning how a strike could be "suspended" while roads were blocked and commuters stranded.

"This is not suspension. This is chaos," one Nairobi commuter said as she waited for transport in the CBD.

Meanwhile, police moved in to restore order in the city.

Officers towed away matatus involved in the protests and removed number plates from some vehicles in Nairobi's central business district.

FPTS, which was registered in 2018 under the Societies Act to represent the rights and interests of matatu operators, insists it remains committed to dialogue.

The federation says broader talks are planned, bringing together private vehicle owners, freight operators, coach operators, matatu operators, the National Police Service, and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The goal, according to FPTS, is to find a lasting solution that ensures stability, safety, and efficiency in the transport sector.