Rwanda: What Excess of Nutritional Supplements Can Do

opinion

With increasing affluence and awareness about health, many well-off people have started taking nutritional supplements such as vitamins, and proteins, and even give them to their growing children. However, it is not a good idea to take vitamin supplements indiscriminately, because just like deficiency, excess can also cause health problems.

Hypervitaminosis, or excess vitamins in the body, can cause various side effects, especially with fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K). These vitamins accumulate in the body, leading to symptoms such as nausea, fatigue and headaches, and in severe cases, serious problems like liver damage, bone pain, kidney stones or increased risk of bleeding. Even water-soluble B-complex vitamins (especially B6) and minerals such as iron and zinc can cause nerve and, or organ damage when taken in high doses. Therefore, supplements should be used only when absolutely necessary.

ALSO READ: Mitigating health challenges in era of remote work, learning

In general, overdose of vitamins and minerals can cause digestive problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and loss of appetite. It may also lead to fatigue, headache, dizziness, confusion and irritability. Skin manifestations include facial flushing, rashes, dry skin and hair loss. Musculoskeletal symptoms such as joint pain, muscle weakness and bone pain may also occur.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Excess vitamin A can cause headaches, liver damage and bone problems. If taken during pregnancy, it can cause birth defects in the unborn baby. Vitamin D in higher doses is known to cause elevated calcium levels, leading to kidney stones and bone pain. It may also result in confusion and increased thirst. Excess vitamin E increases the risk of bleeding after injury and may increase the risk of prostate cancer in men.

Vitamin K interferes with anticoagulant drugs by reversing their effect, thereby increasing the tendency to form clots. Excess pyridoxine (vitamin B6) carries the risk of irreversible nerve damage and loss of coordination (ataxia). Overdose of vitamin B3 (niacin) can cause hypertension, visual disturbances and liver damage. Vitamin C is useful in enhancing immunity and wound healing; however, in excessive doses it can cause diarrhoea, heartburn, stomach cramps and kidney stones in some individuals.

Excess intake of minerals is also harmful to the body. Iron supplements may cause diarrhoea or constipation even at therapeutic doses, while excess intake can result in vomiting, constipation and liver damage. Zinc supplements can induce vomiting, suppress immune response and impair absorption of copper from copper-rich foods such as liver, oysters, whole wheat, pasta, beans and potatoes. Supplements of magnesium and phosphorus can cause diarrhoea and nausea. Long-term excessive intake of calcium can result in confusion, bone and muscle pain, increased thirst and frequent urination, nausea and kidney stones. It can also lead to disturbed heart rhythm.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Excess intake of protein may cause digestive disturbances, kidney damage and obesity.

These harmful effects are due to excessive intake of supplements. Therefore, one should be cautious while taking them. Supplements are required only if there is a clinical condition suggesting deficiency of a specific vitamin or mineral, or if blood tests indicate deficiency. There are certain situations when the requirement of nutrients is increased, such as during hormonal changes in women--puberty, pregnancy, lactation and menopause.

Additionally, during the growing years in both genders, calcium is required for strengthening bones, as maximum bone strength is achieved during this period. In such situations, supplements may be given for a short duration, but only after consultation with a healthcare professional regarding the type of supplement, its dosage and duration.

Specific blood tests are available to determine the levels of almost all essential vitamins and minerals required by the human body. In cases of suspected deficiency, these tests can confirm the diagnosis and guide treatment.

A word of caution: Supplements can never substitute natural food, as they lack the micronutrients present in whole foods.

Dr. Rachna Pande is a specialist in internal medicine.