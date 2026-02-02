South Africa: Media Alert - Land Reform and Rural Development Committee to Visit Northern Cape

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development, will tomorrow embark on a week-long oversight visit to the Northern Cape.

It will engage land reform beneficiaries including Communal Property Associations (CPAs) and Equity Schemes in Upington, Kuruman and in Kimberley, and assess the support of the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development on the CPAs after they acquired land through the land reform programme.

The committee will also visit some of the Equity Schemes and post-settlement support farms to assess the impact of government intervention and support initiatives to capacitate beneficiaries.