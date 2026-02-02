South Africa: Media Alert - Land Reform and Rural Development Committee to Visit Northern Cape

1 February 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development, will tomorrow embark on a week-long oversight visit to the Northern Cape.

It will engage land reform beneficiaries including Communal Property Associations (CPAs) and Equity Schemes in Upington, Kuruman and in Kimberley, and assess the support of the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development on the CPAs after they acquired land through the land reform programme.

The committee will also visit some of the Equity Schemes and post-settlement support farms to assess the impact of government intervention and support initiatives to capacitate beneficiaries.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.