South Africa: Media Alert - Small Business Development Committee to Engage Stakeholders During Oversight Visit to the Eastern Cape

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development will, from tomorrow, undertake a week-long oversight visit to the Eastern Cape, in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate to oversee the work of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) and its entity, the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency (SEDFA).
The oversight visit seeks to assess the effectiveness, impact and sustainability of government support programmes aimed at small businesses and cooperatives. In particular, the committee will evaluate whether financial and non-financial interventions by the DSBD and SEDFA are meaningfully improving the livelihoods of small business owners, cooperatives and local communities.
During the visit, the committee will engage directly with beneficiaries of the DSBD and SEDFA support, including enterprises operating in the manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, tourism, and services sectors. The programme spans four district municipalities - Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Amathole and Chris Hani - as well as Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.
Committee Programme
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
Monday, 2 February 2026 - Matatiele Local Municipality
Mazasa Consulting Management - Matatiele
Imvomvo Country Lodge - Dutyini Village
Masizakhe Multi-Purpose Cooperative - Umzimvubu, Mount Ayliff
Sanelisiwe Agricultural Cooperative - Umzimvubu, Mount Ayliff
MBI Development Primary Cooperative - Mzalwaneni Location, Ntabankulu
Tuesday, 3 February 2026 - Port St Johns & King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipalities
Abasuki Tannery Cooperative - Port St Johns
Cannabis Belt Association - Port St Johns
Altitudes Building & Civil Contractors (Pty) Ltd - Mthatha
Furniture Technology Centre Trust - Mthatha
DKM Health Care - Mthatha
Mampondo International Cooperative - Mthatha
Manlind Enterprise (Pty) Ltd - Mthatha
Wonkeumntu Enterprise Development Centre - Mthatha
Eyoluntu Projects (Pty) Ltd - Mthatha
Wednesday, 4 February 2026 - Mnquma Local Municipality
Qamawonga Trading (Pty) Ltd - Butterworth
Indyebo Fund - Butterworth
Makoti Spaza Shop - Butterworth
Oyisa Amanyamadoda - Butterworth
Thursday, 5 February 2026 - Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality
Aruzabiz (Pty) Ltd - Komani
Tyronmilas Business Enterprise (Pty) Ltd - Komani
Tibe Trading Enterprise - Komani
Ikhala Cieri - Komani
Blacknest - Komani
Sinemibono Security Cooperative - Komani
Thando's Bakery & Confectionery - Komani
Friday, 6 February 2026 - Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality
Trillionaire Mind Media & Communication - King William's Town
OBG Petroleum (Pty) Ltd - Mdantsane
Talisfin - Mdantsane
Chemin East London - Mdantsane
Thanda Isizwe Investments (Pty) Ltd - Amalinda
Noruka D.E - Embekweni
Cekiso NN Small Enterprise - East London
Indyebo Fund - East London
Members of the media are invited to join the committee during the oversight visit.