South Africa: Media Alert - Small Business Development Committee to Engage Stakeholders During Oversight Visit to the Eastern Cape

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development will, from tomorrow, undertake a week-long oversight visit to the Eastern Cape, in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate to oversee the work of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) and its entity, the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency (SEDFA).

The oversight visit seeks to assess the effectiveness, impact and sustainability of government support programmes aimed at small businesses and cooperatives. In particular, the committee will evaluate whether financial and non-financial interventions by the DSBD and SEDFA are meaningfully improving the livelihoods of small business owners, cooperatives and local communities.

During the visit, the committee will engage directly with beneficiaries of the DSBD and SEDFA support, including enterprises operating in the manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, tourism, and services sectors. The programme spans four district municipalities - Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Amathole and Chris Hani - as well as Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

Committee Programme

Monday, 2 February 2026 - Matatiele Local Municipality

Mazasa Consulting Management - Matatiele

Imvomvo Country Lodge - Dutyini Village

Masizakhe Multi-Purpose Cooperative - Umzimvubu, Mount Ayliff

Sanelisiwe Agricultural Cooperative - Umzimvubu, Mount Ayliff

MBI Development Primary Cooperative - Mzalwaneni Location, Ntabankulu

Tuesday, 3 February 2026 - Port St Johns & King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipalities

Abasuki Tannery Cooperative - Port St Johns

Cannabis Belt Association - Port St Johns

Altitudes Building & Civil Contractors (Pty) Ltd - Mthatha

Furniture Technology Centre Trust - Mthatha

DKM Health Care - Mthatha

Mampondo International Cooperative - Mthatha

Manlind Enterprise (Pty) Ltd - Mthatha

Wonkeumntu Enterprise Development Centre - Mthatha

Eyoluntu Projects (Pty) Ltd - Mthatha

Wednesday, 4 February 2026 - Mnquma Local Municipality

Qamawonga Trading (Pty) Ltd - Butterworth

Indyebo Fund - Butterworth

Makoti Spaza Shop - Butterworth

Oyisa Amanyamadoda - Butterworth

Thursday, 5 February 2026 - Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

Aruzabiz (Pty) Ltd - Komani

Tyronmilas Business Enterprise (Pty) Ltd - Komani

Tibe Trading Enterprise - Komani

Ikhala Cieri - Komani

Blacknest - Komani

Sinemibono Security Cooperative - Komani

Thando's Bakery & Confectionery - Komani

Friday, 6 February 2026 - Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality

Trillionaire Mind Media & Communication - King William's Town

OBG Petroleum (Pty) Ltd - Mdantsane

Talisfin - Mdantsane

Chemin East London - Mdantsane

Thanda Isizwe Investments (Pty) Ltd - Amalinda

Noruka D.E - Embekweni

Cekiso NN Small Enterprise - East London

Indyebo Fund - East London

Members of the media are invited to join the committee during the oversight visit.