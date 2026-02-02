Namibia: FNB Women Super League Wide Open

It's still early days in the FNB Women Super League but judging by some of the first results, this year's title race will be wide open.

Established powerhouses like FC Ongos, Khomas Nampol and African Stars Queens have all dropped points in their opening matches, while young up and coming teams like Julinho Athletics, Windhoek City and VPower Angels have come to the fore.

On Saturday, Windhoek City caused a major upset by beating Khomas Nampol 2-0. Nampol had been strengthened by the signing of national winger Thomalina Adams from FC Ongos, and she was a constant threat down the right wing, but Windhoek City's defence, well-marshalled by Reneshia Gawanas, managed to keep Nampol's strikers at bay.

Windhoek City took the lead against the run of play when Gwenneth Narises scored from a counter-attack midway through the second half, while Charlotte Richter made it 2-0 just before the halftime break.

Nampol dominated possession in the second half with Adams, Lahiya Uulumbu and Metutjo Tjivikua all coming close, but Windhoek City held on for an impressive win.

After the match their coach, Hafeni Ndeitunga said they took their chances.

"Khomas Nampol are a very difficult opponent, and I think they were just unfortunate that they didnt take their chances, but I think that was just down to the fact that we were well organised, and we took our chances in the first half. The girls really pushed through and Im very happy to collect the three points today," he said.

"We would like to end in the top three but it won't just come by itself, we will have to work hard. We will aim for the top three but we know there's a very long way to go, but hopefully this result will be a catalyst that will push us into the top three," he added.

Jackey Gertze the head of women's football in the Namibia Football Association said Windhoek City wanted the win more.

"Khomas Nampol are a quality side with a lot of experience while Windhoek City have a young squad, but I think they were the hungrier team, and they also showed good combination play and playing for each other," she said.

"Nampol had a lot of attacks and ran hard, but in the end the team that wanted it more secured the win," she added.

Gertze said this season's league was wide open.

"I think we are now seeing what impact FNB's sponsorship is making in the league. It really encourages more players to join the league, while there has also been a lot of movement of players between teams. Windhoek City, itself, has released at least four top players to FC Ongos, but they have signed up some quality youngsters," she said.

"Julinho Athletic for instance drew against a top team like FC Ongos last weekend with nine youth players from their academy, and VPower Angels have one of the top young strikers in SADC in Nancy Lebang. So the league is very even and I think the NFA is strengthening this relationship with the sponsor to make it more attractive for the girls to join," she added.