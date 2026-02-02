Uganda: Archbishop Kazimba Calls for Peace , Unity After Elections

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Dr. Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, has called on Christians to embrace peace, unity and humility as he begins his farewell tour, urging believers to support one another in the aftermath of recent elections.

Archbishop Kazimba, who assumed office on March 15, 2020, is scheduled to retire on August 18, 2027.

He made the remarks at the Rugarama Convention Site on Rugarama Hill in the Northern Division of Kabale Municipality during the closure of the Brethren Conference.

The conference, which attracted Christians from the Diocese of Kigezi and beyond, began on Thursday, January 29, 2026, under the theme "Christ Is Our Peace" drawn from Ephesians 2:14.

In his sermon, Archbishop Kazimba encouraged those who did not succeed in the recent elections to remain hopeful and continue serving their communities.

He also advised those who emerged victorious to exercise humility and avoid provoking those who lost.

He explained that the Diocese of Kigezi is the first diocese he is visiting as part of his farewell engagements, which will later extend to other dioceses across the country, including those led by bishops nearing retirement.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to the Christian laity for the support you have given me throughout my tenure as Archbishop of the Church of Uganda," Kazimba said.

The gathering was marked by fellowship, prayer and reflection, as congregants celebrated the conclusion of the conference and reflected on Archbishop Kazimba's leadership, while reaffirming their commitment to peace and unity within the Church and society.