Kenya: President Ruto Disburses Sh220mn in Nyota Start-Up Grants to 8,000 Youths From Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday disbursed Sh220 million in NYOTA Start-Up Capital Grants to over 8,000 young entrepreneurs from Kisumu, Siaya, and Homa Bay counties.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu, President Ruto stated that this is part of the government's ongoing efforts to empower youth with financial support and business skills.

The beneficiaries, drawn from 105 wards across the three counties -- Kisumu (35 wards), Siaya (30 wards), and Homa Bay (40 wards) -- have successfully completed a four-day business skills training program.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The training equipped them with practical knowledge to establish, manage, and grow sustainable businesses.

Under the first phase of the NYOTA Start-Up Capital program, each entrepreneur received Sh25,000 with Sh22,000 being credited directly to a Pochi la Biashara account to support immediate business operations and Sh3,000 deposited into a Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by NSSF.

The second phase of the program will see an additional Sh25,000 disbursed, bringing the total support to Sh50,000 per beneficiary.

President Ruto lauded the initiative, saying it is designed to unlock the potential of young entrepreneurs and stimulate economic growth and job creation in the region.

With the combination of funding and practical training, thousands of young Kenyans in Western Kenya are now equipped to transform their business ideas into thriving enterprises, strengthening local economies and providing employment opportunities in their communities.