Kenya: I Am Worth About Sh1bn, Eliud Owalo Says

2 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency, Eliud Owalo, has said his net worth is about Sh1 billion.

Speaking previously during his vetting for the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication & Digital Economy position, Owalo disclosed that his wealth stood at Sh645 million at the time. This indicates that his net worth has grown by about Sh355 million over the past three years.

During the vetting, Owalo listed his assets as a Nairobi home valued at Sh120 million, an upcountry residence worth Sh70 million, four vehicles valued at Sh15 million, and upcountry land estimated at Sh200 million.

Last month, Owalo resigned from his role as Deputy Chief of Staff in President William Ruto's office, citing his intention to run for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

He said his continued stay in the position had become untenable following his declaration to seek the country's top office.

"Following my declaration earlier today of my intention to run for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the 2027 General Election, my continued service as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Delivery and Government Efficiency has become untenable," Owalo said.

