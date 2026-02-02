Somalia: EU Urges Dialogue After Flights Carrying Regional Leaders' Security Teams Turned Back From Mogadishu

2 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The European Union on Sunday called for calm and dialogue after two aircraft carrying security personnel for the leaders of Somalia's Jubaland and Puntland regional states were forced to turn back while en route to Mogadishu.

In a statement posted on X, EU Ambassador to Somalia Francesca Di Mauro said the bloc hoped all parties would work together to find a collective solution to the outstanding issues surrounding the incident.

"The European Union strongly encourages the creation of an environment conducive to constructive dialogue," Di Mauro said, stressing the need to facilitate critical discussions that could lead to an agreed electoral framework.

The incident comes amid heightened political tensions linked to disputes over Somalia's electoral process and broader governance arrangements, as federal authorities and some regional administrations remain at odds over the direction of political reforms.

The EU ambassador underlined that inclusive dialogue was a cornerstone of political stability and democratic progress in Somalia, reiterating the bloc's commitment to supporting the country's political process.

The European Union has long been a key partner in Somalia's state-building efforts, providing political, security and development assistance, and has repeatedly urged Somali leaders to resolve disputes through consensus-based talks.

