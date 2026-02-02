Somalia Intelligence Agency Says 13 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Central Region Raid

2 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said it carried out a planned operation in the Maxaa Saciid area of the Middle Shabelle region, killing 13 members of the Islamist group Al-Shabaab, including five senior leaders.

In a statement, NISA said the raid targeted a house where Al-Shabaab commanders were meeting to plan attacks and to coerce local residents into providing financial and logistical support.

"The operation fully thwarted their plans and dismantled the terrorist activities they were coordinating," the agency said.

Those killed were responsible for organising and executing attacks in the Middle Shabelle, Galgaduud and Bay regions, according to NISA.

The agency added that at least eight other militants, including three leaders, were seriously wounded during the operation.

NISA reiterated its commitment to continuing operations aimed at eradicating militant groups to ensure nationwide security.

