Somalia: UN Voices Concern As Puntland, Jubaland Delegations Miss Somalia National Talks

2 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) on Sunday expressed concern and disappointment after advance delegations from the Puntland and Jubaland regional states failed to arrive in Mogadishu for a long-planned national consultative forum.

UNTMIS said the delegations were unable to travel after required technical clearances were not issued, preventing their participation in the talks, which were due to open in the Somali capital.

The UN mission urged all stakeholders to prioritise the agreed national consultative framework in order to reach consensus on electoral arrangements and other key national issues before the end of the country's constitutional mandate.

It also called for the swift completion of preparatory work by technical committees, encouraging the Federal Government of Somalia and the leadership of the Somali consultative bodies to intensify efforts to create an environment conducive to meaningful dialogue.

UNTMIS reiterated its commitment to supporting Somalia's political process, stressing the importance of inclusive dialogue to achieve political stability and consensus-based elections.

