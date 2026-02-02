South Africa: A Sealed Universe - South African Survivor Recalls Jeffrey Epstein's Desert Fortress

1 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Hazel Friedman

Not only did Zorro Ranch isolate his victims, it also hosted scientists and celebrities flown in to listen to his warped and grandiose ambitions. Now state senators are calling for a truth commission.

Beneath the sun-scorched wilderness of northern New Mexico, roughly 24km northwest of Dulce and 320km from Roswell - both hotspots for UFO sightings and fringe science - Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch hid a world of secrecy, influence and control.

Bought in 1993 for about R120-million, the 3,200-hectare estate became a fortress of observation and restriction, hinting at Epstein's fascination with archaeology, ancient civilisations, futurist societies, fringe science and environments meticulously engineered to impress - and intimidate - those who stepped inside.

The property and its props also seemed to be an amalgam of artefact and fiction. Zorro was the masked superhero bandit of Spanish folklore - an identity built on disguise, fantasy and subversive power.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Fractured memories

"Things happened there that scared me so deeply I still can't even talk about them," recalls Juliette Bryant, a South African survivor of Epstein's sex-trafficking network, who was recruited in Cape Town between 2002 and 2004.

Her memories of Zorro Ranch are fractured: being subjected to an invasive pelvic examination by Epstein, waking up in a laboratory, people in hazmat suits, disorienting gaps in recall.

"Unlike my time on Epstein's island, of which I still have acute memories, I can't even remember the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.