Mauritius to Participate in Otm in Mumbai, India On 5 - 7 February 2026

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) will lead a delegation to participate in OTM which is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India from 5 to 7 February 2026. The MTPA will be at booth PK 200 with hospitality partners and tourism industry stakeholders including Air Mauritius to further strengthen the Mauritius' brand visibility and secure the Indian outbound market with its unique offerings.

OTM attendees will thus have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one meetings with representatives from the MTPA and their industry partners and discover the unique offerings of the destination. The Chairman and the Director of the MTPA will also have crucial work sessions with key tourism actors in Delhi.

OTM is Asia's leading travel trade show and offers unparalleled access to India's vast and dynamic travel market. India remains an important market for Mauritius with 75,808 Indian tourists in 2025.