Tanzania: E-Mrejesho Upgraded to Enhance Accountability

Dodoma — THE President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance has upgraded the e-Mrejesho system to include the 'Sema na Kiongozi' (Speak to a Leader) feature, aimed at strengthening accountability and responsiveness in the public service.

The electronic platform was initially established for submitting, receiving and addressing complaints, suggestions, inquiries, opinions and commendations from citizens regarding government services.

A 100-day performance report unveiled over the weekend in Dodoma by Minister of State, President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete said his office has worked on the President Samia Suluhu Hassan directive on the establishment of citizenfriendly accountability systems.

With the added 'Sema na Kiongozi' feature in e-Mrejesho, the Minister told reporters, national leaders, regional and district secretariats, and other government officials can provide information and respond to citizens' questions digitally and through free SMS services.

"The objective of the system is to strengthen good governance by promoting accountability and responsiveness among public servants. Its implementation is guided by the 2023 Citizen Feedback Handling Guidelines," he noted.

At the national level, he explained, ministers and their deputies, permanent secretaries, and their deputies use a shared ministerial dashboard to monitor and provide directives on complaints related to their respective ministries.

"At the regional level, the system involves regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries, while at the district level it involves district commissioners and district administrative secretaries. Leaders at all levels can review cases, provide feedback, issue directives and track actions until each matter is fully resolved," he explained.

With the new feature, he elaborated; citizens can submit feedback or complaints through the e-Mrejesho website, mobile application, or USSD code (*152*00#), by selecting 'Sema na Kiongozi' and choosing the relevant leadership level.

The system is coordinated by the Minister, Permanent Secretary (Public Service), Permanent Secretary (State House) and senior leaders including the President, VicePresident and Prime Minister, who monitor outcomes.

"The platform is fully operational, and user capacity-building efforts are ongoing," he insisted.

He added that following Presidential directives issued on 18 November 2025 during the swearing-in of Ministers and Deputy Ministers, his Office collaborated with the State House to organise an Induction Seminar which was held in Dar es Salaam from 1-4 December 2025 and well-attended by a total of 27 ministers and 29 deputy ministers.