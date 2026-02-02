Tanzania: Barrick Awards Scholarships to Five Tanzanian Students

Dare Es Salaam — THE Barrick Tanzania has awarded full scholarships to five University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) students to pursue Bachelor's degrees in Mining and Geology at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, in demonstrating its commitment towards investment in education and skills.

The sponsorship is part of Barrick's Young Scholars Empowerment Programme under its Africa and Middle East bursary initiative, which aims to equip Tanzanian youth with globally competitive skills to support national development.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam during the official announcement and farewell ceremony, Barrick Country Manager, Dr Melkiory Ngido said the initiative demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to developing the mining sector through investment in education and skills.

"Barrick has today reaffirmed its commitment to responsible mining and national capacity building by offering full international scholarships to five Tanzanians," Dr Ngido said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added: "Our responsibility does not end with operating mines according to international standards. We are also committed to investing in Tanzanians, especially young people, because they are the future experts of the industry".

Dr Ngido explained that responsible mining goes beyond compliance and economic contribution, stressing that investing in human capital is equally important.

"Our responsibility extends to how we invest in people and the future. By supporting these young leaders through education, we are making a long-term investment in skills, innovation and national progress," he noted.

He assured that Barrick would continue to support the students throughout their studies and that, upon completion, they would be offered opportunities to further develop their expertise through employment at Barrick-operated mines in Tanzania.

"Our goal is to maintain strong partnerships and ensure that Tanzania benefits from skilled professionals in mining engineering and geology," Dr Ngido said.

He added that the programme, implemented in collaboration with UDSM, will continue to nurture new professionals for the country's growing mining sector. UDSM Vice-Chancellor Professor William Anangisye expressed appreciation to Barrick for the sponsorship, saying the initiative reflects a meaningful investment in Tanzania's future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today we witness the departure of five of our brightest students who have been awarded full scholarships. This initiative is not just about education, it is about building national capacity and equipping young leaders with globally competitive skills," Prof Anangisye said. He noted that the beneficiaries were selected through a transparent and merit-based process that considered academic excellence, leadership potential and alignment with Tanzania's priority skills.

ALSO READ: Higher education loans to exceed 1tri/-

"This is exactly the kind of partnership we value - one that strengthens our education system and demonstrates how the private sector can be a true partner in national development," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the students to work hard and serve as good ambassadors of both the university and Tanzania.

"I am pleased that among the beneficiaries are female students. This aligns with our policy of promoting gender balance and empowering capable young women," he added.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, scholarship recipient Samson Abeid described the programme as a life-changing opportunity.

"This programme will help Tanzanian students gain advanced education and skills abroad so that we can return and contribute to national development," Abeid said.

Barrick operates three major mines in Tanzania - Bulyanhulu in Kahama District, North Mara in Tarime District and Buzwagi in Shinyanga Region, which is currently in its closure stage.