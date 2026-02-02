Tanzania: Pupils Learn Philanthropy Through Cancer Support Effort

Dar es Salaam — A POWERFUL story of compassion and generosity is unfolding at Baybridge School and Reader Rabbits, where pupils have raised 22m/- to support children battling cancer, proving that meaningful change can begin at a young age.

The funds, collected through student-led initiatives, are being used to support cancer treatment, provide essential medical supplies and improve the wellbeing of young patients in various hospitals.

At the heart of the initiative is Grade Six pupil, Ms Judith Philip, whose dedication has inspired her fellow students and the wider community. Speaking to the Daily News, Ms Philip said she was proud to be part of an effort that brings hope and relief to children undergoing cancer treatment.

"We are encouraged by our teachers to raise funds throughout the year so that we can help others. I also collect money from my uncles, aunts, relatives and my parents. When I am given money for my own needs, I save part of it to support the sick children," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She added that being involved in the programme had taught her the importance of kindness and helping those in need. The initiative is part of a long-standing culture of service at Baybridge School and Reader Rabbits. The Founder and Head of the institutions, Ms Jigna Chandarana, said that from the beginning nearly ten years ago, she believed education should go beyond academics.

ALSO READ: Vision 2050 set for rolling

"What truly shapes a child's character is the ability to see others, to care and to act," she said. "When young people learn to give, they grow into adults who lead with empathy and responsibility. I wanted our students to understand that kindness is powerful and that even small acts of service can change someone's life," Ms Chandarana added.

She emphasised that volunteering is not just an activity but a mindset that the school works hard to nurture. Over the past decade, the institutions have consistently contributed to childhood cancer support, with total donations exceeding 100m/-. According to Ms Chandarana, the impact has been significant, helping to improve access to treatment, increase awareness and support better health outcomes for affected children.

The initiative has received strong praise from Tumaini la Maisha, an organisation dedicated to supporting children with cancer in Tanzania. Tumaini la Maisha Chief Executive Officer Dr Trish Scanlon commended the school for its continued commitment to the cause.

Dr Scanlon, a children's cancer specialist, said such initiatives teach pupils from an early age that they can make a difference through compassion and creative fundraising.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She noted that teachers play an important role by discussing cancer in a gentle, age-appropriate way, helping children understand the value of supporting those facing serious illness.

"The commitment of schools, donors, health professionals and communities continues to inspire hope and progress in improving childhood cancer care," she said.

Ms Mary Mwerinda, a parent of two pupils at the school, said the programme had helped children develop strong moral values and a genuine sense of social responsibility.