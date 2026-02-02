Tanzania: Higher Education Loans to Exceed 1tri/

Dodoma — LOANS for higher learning students in the country are projected to surpass 1tri/- in the next financial year, from current 916.7bn/-.

The move reflects the government's efforts to tackle the shortage of professionals, particularly in science and mathematics, according to Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adolf Mkenda.

Prof Mkenda revealed this over the weekend in Dodoma while presenting his docket's 100-day performance report.

He said funding for higher learning is increasing alongside efforts to establish university campuses across all regions of the country.

Prof Mkenda noted that student loans have sharply risen from 464bn/- at the start of the President Samia Suluhu Hassan's term, March 2021, to an estimated amount exceeding 1tri/- in the next fiscal year.

"President Samia promised to increase loans for higher education because, for the first time in our country's history, we will have university campuses in every region," Prof Mkenda said.

Within 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's second term, the government, through the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB), has provided loans to 276,032 students pursuing first degrees advanced diplomas and diplomas, covering both new and continuing students for the 2025/26 financial year.

Prof Mkenda said HESLB released loans to 102,800 firstyear students, including 93,708 degree students, 309 advanced diploma students, and 8,783 diploma students.

For continuing students, loans were disbursed to 173,232 students, including 167,362 degree students, 49 advanced diploma students, and 5,821 diploma students.

The Minister also said President Samia pledged to emphasise studies in science and mathematics to increase the number of expert scientists in fields such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Industrial Technologies, through the Samia Scholarship Fund for both domestic and international study.

To fulfil this pledge, Prof Mkenda reported that scholarships have already been provided to 3,137 beneficiaries under the Samia Scholarship and Samia Scholarship Extended initiatives.

"This programme focuses on preparing youth with skills, expertise and excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), Medical Education and Collaborative Science," he explained.

He added that within 100 days, 934 first-year students and 844 continuing students have received funding under the Samia Scholarship initiative.