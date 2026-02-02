Rwanda: Artistes Honour Rwandan Heroes At Youth-Filled Concert

Thousands of people gathered at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV) to honour Rwanda's Heroes as part of the national commemoration, an event that stirred reflection, pride, and a renewed sense of responsibility among the youth.

The concert, held on the eve of Rwanda's 32nd National Heroes Day, brought together music, culture, and patriotism, with performances from Kitoko Bibarwa, Bwiza, the Army Jazz Band, Urukerereza National Ballet, and Indatirwabahizi.

The evening kicked off at 7:00 p.m. with the Indatirwabahizi cultural dance troupe from the City of Kigali. The group--made up of children being nurtured as future custodians of Rwanda's cultural and heroic values--delivered performances conveying messages of bravery, gratitude, and patriotic duty.

At 7:45 p.m., the Urukerereza National Ballet took over the stage with a powerful display, joined by Gakondo singer Ruti Joel and iconic dancers led by Masamba Intore. In a moment that drew loud applause, the performers invited Minister Bizimana on stage to vibe to "Ntimugire Ubwoba" by Masamba Intore and DJ Marnaud.

Singer Kitoko Bibarwa followed at 8:30 p.m., opening with "Isi n'Abantu" before energising the crowd with "Sibyo" and "Akabuto". The atmosphere peaked when he performed "Thank You Kagame (Uri impamo Imana yaduhaye)", a moment that electrified the venue before he handed over to the Army Jazz Band, which delivered a series of patriotic songs in the spirit of Heroes Day.

The concert closed with Bwiza, who thrilled fans with "Iyo Twicaranye (Remix)", "Ahazaza", "Ready", and other popular hits.

The event preceded the official Heroes Day celebrations on February 1, held under the theme "Heroism and Unity for Rwanda's Development."

Youth reflect on the meaning of heroism

Many young attendees said such events help them connect emotionally with Rwanda's history and inspire them to become responsible citizens.

Rosine Ishimwe, 24, said celebrating National Heroes Day deepens her sense of national identity and understanding of heroism.

"It adds another layer to their stories and ultimately inspires me to follow in their footsteps," she said. "They demonstrated a high level of heroism and have become a daily lesson for us young people."

However, Ishimwe stressed that heroism should go beyond entertainment.

"We don't need to treat it as just a leisure moment. We must fully understand it, seek the truth, and engage with the philosophy of heroism regularly. It belongs to us, and we need to be driven with purpose," she said.

Jacques Hakizimfura, 22, who travelled from Gateko (Mu Inzove) to attend the event, said overlooking the sacrifices of national heroes risks disconnecting young people from their values.

"Entertainment is important, but it also teaches us," he said. "We are more connected to heroism than we think. With social media, we can promote our country positively--our achievements, our unity. Anything can remind us of that legacy."

For many in attendance, the Heroes concert was not just a night of music, but a reminder that heroism is not only historical--it can be lived and upheld in everyday life.