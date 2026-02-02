Rwanda: Kayonza - Prime Minister Promises Govt Support to Address Drought

2 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Nkangura

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva on Saturday, January 31, assured residents of Kayonza District of continued government support to address the effects of drought.

He made the promise as he joined hundreds of residents for the monthly Umuganda community work.

ALSO READ: Over 20,000 drought-hit families get food relief

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the exercise, residents and local leaders rehabilitated the 19-kilometre Kahi-Giperefe road linking Gahini and Mwiri sectors. The road plays a vital role in improving farmers' access to markets and supporting economic activities in the area.

The Kahi area supplies more than 45,000 litres of milk daily to the Kahi Milk Collection Centre (MCC), but poor road conditions have frequently disrupted transportation and affected milk quality.

"We understand how the drought has affected you, and the government will continue to support initiatives that address these challenges," the Prime Minister told the residents.

He also urged leaders to prioritise residents' needs and warned that failure to do so would have consequences.

"To the mayor and the governor, follow up on residents affected by the drought. Within a year, we want to hear success stories showing how they have recovered and improved their livelihoods," he said.

Theoneste Rucamihigo, a local dairy farmer, said the deteriorated Kahi-Giperefe road often delayed milk deliveries to the MCC.

Prime Minister Nsengiyumva emphasised a citizen-centred approach to development and urged residents to take ownership of public infrastructure, noting that the rehabilitated road will strengthen farmers' access to markets.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.