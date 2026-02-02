Rwanda: Kayonza - Prime Minister Promises Govt Support to Address Drought

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva on Saturday, January 31, assured residents of Kayonza District of continued government support to address the effects of drought.

He made the promise as he joined hundreds of residents for the monthly Umuganda community work.

During the exercise, residents and local leaders rehabilitated the 19-kilometre Kahi-Giperefe road linking Gahini and Mwiri sectors. The road plays a vital role in improving farmers' access to markets and supporting economic activities in the area.

The Kahi area supplies more than 45,000 litres of milk daily to the Kahi Milk Collection Centre (MCC), but poor road conditions have frequently disrupted transportation and affected milk quality.

"We understand how the drought has affected you, and the government will continue to support initiatives that address these challenges," the Prime Minister told the residents.

He also urged leaders to prioritise residents' needs and warned that failure to do so would have consequences.

"To the mayor and the governor, follow up on residents affected by the drought. Within a year, we want to hear success stories showing how they have recovered and improved their livelihoods," he said.

Theoneste Rucamihigo, a local dairy farmer, said the deteriorated Kahi-Giperefe road often delayed milk deliveries to the MCC.

Prime Minister Nsengiyumva emphasised a citizen-centred approach to development and urged residents to take ownership of public infrastructure, noting that the rehabilitated road will strengthen farmers' access to markets.