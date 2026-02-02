Kenya: We Will Get to Canaan Through Singapore, Oburu Tells ODM Supporters

2 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has urged party supporters to be patient and strategic while he engages President William Ruto in coalition talks as the journey through Canaan must pass through Singapore.

Speaking during the disbursement of NYOTA funds to youths in Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay, Oburu emphasized the need for discipline, planning, and economic focus as the party charts its future.

While stating that the party is open to every person, he suggested that immediate political ratification should not come at the expense of long-term national and party interests.

Oburu's remarks come amid ongoing political realignments, as parties position themselves for future elections and influence in governance.

