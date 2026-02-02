Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Hosted the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Rt Hon Yvette Cooper

2 February 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, this morning hosted the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Rt Hon Yvette Cooper @YvetteCooperMP at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The meeting reaffirmed the enduring Africa-UK partnership & the shared commitment to the preservation of multilateralism & the rules-based international system. Chairperson Youssouf appreciated the UK's long-standing engagement with Africa & its constructive role in global diplomacy, thanking the UK for strong cooperation with AU Member States across priority areas including health, education, climate action, security, & trade. He welcomed the UK contribution @AfricaCDC in strengthening emergency preparedness & response, & also to @aussom_

Secretary of State Cooper commended the AU's leadership in global diplomacy, regional peace, and development. Their discussions also covered enhanced cooperation on Sudan, the Sahel, & support to AU peace operations in Somalia. On Sudan, they expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation & called for cessation of hostilities, ceasefire & humanitarian truce.

The Chairperson & the Secretary of State agreed to convene the AU-UK High-Level Strategic Meeting in London early this year.

