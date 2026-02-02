South Africa: Mckenzie Says South Africa Has Not Agreed to Host Women's Afcon

Deputy Sports Minister Peace Mabe said on Sunday that South Africa would be ready to host the tournament if needed.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said Morocco remains the official host and no decision has been taken to move the tournament.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has cleared up confusion over whether South Africa will host the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco is the official host for the tournament. But there are rumours the North African country might pull out. The tournament is set to run from 17 March until 3 April.

Deputy Sports Minister Peace Mabe spoke at the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards on Sunday. She said South Africa would be ready to host the tournament at short notice.

"We took an opportunity because we feel that we have the necessary infrastructure to support hosting the Wafcon. When Morocco said that they will not be able to host the Wafcon, South Africa said yes, we are able to host it," Mabe said.

She said the country has the infrastructure needed.

"It cannot be debatable because we just hosted the G20 where heads of states from different countries were here. In terms of hospitality, we are ready," Mabe said.

"We have the necessary infrastructure when it comes to stadiums, we have them. We have hosted the Soccer World Cup. From tomorrow (Monday), we will begin preparation," she said.

But McKenzie's department put out a statement showing Mabe's comments were not confirmation that South Africa would host.

"South Africa has expressed its willingness to support the Confederation of African Football (CAF) if required, should alternative hosting arrangements for the 2026 Wafcon become necessary," McKenzie said.

"At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament, and Morocco remains the officially designated host of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations," he said.

McKenzie said South Africa hosting the event would need approval from CAF and the South African government.

He said Mabe's comments were just an indication that the country would be ready if called upon.

Nigeria are the defending Wafcon champions. They beat Morocco 3-2 in the 2024 final. Bayana Banyana finished fourth after losing on penalties to Ghana.