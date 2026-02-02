Tanzanian Judiciary Pledges to Take Decisive Measures to Quicken Justice Delivery

Dodoma — THE Judiciary has pledged to take decisive measures to ensure courts deliver justice promptly, rather than becoming places where disputes are delayed unnecessarily.

The Chief Justice of Tanzania, George Masaju, made the statement today, February 2 2026, in Dodoma, saying that some stakeholders lack integrity, particularly in civil cases, by failing to meet contractual and legal obligations.

Additionally, the Chief Justice said that the courts will take action against such practices to strengthen discipline and accountability among lawyers and judicial officers.

Moreover, he said that the Judiciary is also undertaking reforms to improve the Advocates Act to safeguard its authority and independence.

He further said that among the measures they are taking is by enforcing accountability among court officers by requiring strict adherence to the Constitution, laws, professional ethics, and court judgments or orders.

The Chief Justice warned that any court officers found violating the standards will be held accountable and prosecuted in accordance with the law.