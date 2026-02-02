Ethiopia: Immediate Action Needed to Avert Imminent War - Warning From the Provisional Administration of Tigray

Adigrat — In a letter addressed to the President of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the provisional administration of Tigray calls for "immediate action to avert an imminent war. The repercussions of a new conflict would be catastrophic and irreversible" and "would plunge the region into a wider conflict," according to the statement released by Radio France Internationale. In recent days, armed clashes have also been reported in the western part of the country, in the remote area of Tsemlet, where the population lives in terror.

Confirmation of the serious crisis that persists in northern Ethiopia--which, according to the African Union, has caused at least 600,000 deaths and the total collapse of social welfare, health, and education services--sent to Fides from the Eparch of Adigrat, Tesfaselassie Medhin. "The situation of internally displaced persons has not improved for six years and is worsening," he wrote. "The context remains unchanged, primarily due to the lack of implementation of the Pretoria Agreement, which stipulates a permanent cessation of hostilities (CoHA) between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), signed in South Africa's administrative capital on November 2, 2022 (see Fides, 3/11/2022). This is a key element for the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Pressure and appeals for its full implementation are needed, directed at the signatories, observers, and other parties involved," the Eparch emphasizes, lamenting that the devastation and suffering continue.