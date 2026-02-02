Ethiopia: Immediate Action Needed to Avert Imminent War - Warning From the Provisional Administration of Tigray

2 February 2026
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Adigrat — In a letter addressed to the President of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the provisional administration of Tigray calls for "immediate action to avert an imminent war. The repercussions of a new conflict would be catastrophic and irreversible" and "would plunge the region into a wider conflict," according to the statement released by Radio France Internationale. In recent days, armed clashes have also been reported in the western part of the country, in the remote area of Tsemlet, where the population lives in terror.

Confirmation of the serious crisis that persists in northern Ethiopia--which, according to the African Union, has caused at least 600,000 deaths and the total collapse of social welfare, health, and education services--sent to Fides from the Eparch of Adigrat, Tesfaselassie Medhin. "The situation of internally displaced persons has not improved for six years and is worsening," he wrote. "The context remains unchanged, primarily due to the lack of implementation of the Pretoria Agreement, which stipulates a permanent cessation of hostilities (CoHA) between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), signed in South Africa's administrative capital on November 2, 2022 (see Fides, 3/11/2022). This is a key element for the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Pressure and appeals for its full implementation are needed, directed at the signatories, observers, and other parties involved," the Eparch emphasizes, lamenting that the devastation and suffering continue.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.