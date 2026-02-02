Uganda: Electoral Commission Confirms New Date for Postponed Elections in Butebo District

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed Wednesday, February 4 2026, as the new polling date for the long-awaited Local Government Elections in Butebo District, following the earlier postponement in January 2026.

This announcement follows the Commission's decision to reschedule the elections for several positions at the district and sub-county levels.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission outlined the positions for which voters in Butebo will cast ballots, including District Chairperson, District Women Councillors, Sub County Chairpersons, and Sub County/Town Council Women Councillors.

The vote will take place at polling stations across all Sub Counties and Town Councils in Butebo, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the specified date.

"The Commission has now set 4th February 2026 as the polling day for both the District-level and Sub County/Town Council-level elections in Butebo District," said Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

"We call upon all voters in the district, along with political parties, candidates, and their supporters, to ensure peaceful participation in this critical electoral process."

The election, which was initially scheduled for earlier in the year, was postponed due to logistical challenges. Butebo will now join the rest of the country in electing local government officials in line with the Electoral Commission's approved roadmap.

The new date aligns with the nationwide polling for local government councils at the Sub County, Town Council, and Municipal Division levels.

Justice Byabakama also emphasized the importance of adhering to electoral laws and guidelines during the election process.

"We urge all stakeholders to observe the guidelines for free, fair, and credible elections," he stated.

"The Commission is committed to ensuring that all elections are conducted in an environment of peace and transparency."

With the election now set for early February, all eligible voters in Butebo are encouraged to participate and uphold the integrity of Uganda's democratic process.