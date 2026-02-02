South Africa: Over 700 Suspects Arrested in N Cape

Police in the Northern Cape have arrested 722 suspects in the past week through Operation Shanela 2, in conjunction with Safer Festive Season operations.

The weekly operation, led by senior managers in the province at district and station level, included vehicle check points (VCPs), roadblocks, stop and searches, foot and vehicle patrols, tracing of wanted suspects and compliance inspections at formal and informal businesses.

Back to school campaigns continued across the province, where South African Police Service (SAPS) personnel, accompanied by members of the Community Police Forums (CPF) and other officials, visited local schools within their respective policing precincts and addressed learners, educators and parents.

The suspects who were nabbed were arrested for an assortment of crimes raging from dealing in drugs, illegal dealing in alcohol, robbery, murder, rape, assault with intend to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), assault common, burglaries at residential and business premises, theft of and out of motor vehicles, malicious damage to property, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and contravention of immigration laws.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The dedication and commitment of the detectives resulted in the tracing and arrest of wanted suspects in all five districts, who have been evading arrest for a range of serious crimes including murder, rape assault GBH and illegal possession of firearms.

"In one incident, the swift action by the Springbok highway patrol members led to the confiscation of a substantial quantity of hydroponic cannabis on Thursday, 30 January 2026.

"Members reacted to information regarding a suspicious package emitting a strong smell of cannabis at a local courier company and responded promptly to the scene.

"Upon inspection, the package was found to contain one large plastic bag, four plastic bags, and one small ziplock bag filled with hydroponic cannabis. The seized drugs has an estimated street value of R105 600," the police said.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, and her management commended all efforts of all police members and stakeholders in combating crime and upholding the law throughout the province.