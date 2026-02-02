South Africa: Eskom Progress Continues

Eskom's recovery continues to yield results as the power utility records some 260 days without the implementation of load shedding.

The sustained progress stems from implementation of the Generation Recovery Plan, government's Energy Action Plan and the improvement in the Energy Availability Factor (EAF).

"Together, these developments are enhancing operational reliability and supporting South Africa's long-term energy security," Eskom said in a statement.

According to the electricity provider, the EAF increased to 64.95% between 1 April 2025 to 29 January 2026, underscoring the "progress made in restoring reliability and enhancing system stability."

"The fleet has now achieved or exceeded the 70% EAF mark on 64 occasions [un-audited figures].

"The improvements in EAF demonstrate both recovery and sustained improvement in EAF performance, reinforcing energy security, grid stability and security of the national electricity supply," Eskom added.

Unplanned outages have also shown improvement and have decreased from 12 993MW during the period between 23 January and 29 January last year to some 8 362MW during the same period this year - an improvement of 4 630MW.

"Over the same period, the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor [UCLF] reduced to 17.27%, a significant improvement of 9.90% compared to 27.17% recorded during the same period last year.

"During the same period, Eskom's Planned Capacity Loss Factor [PCLF] - essentially planned maintenance - averaged 10.46%, compared to 15.82% in the previous financial year.

"This reduction is consistent with Eskom's maintenance schedule and reflects our strategy to enhance plant reliability, strengthen operational stability and support long-term fleet performance," the power utility said.

Improvements in the EAF have allowed Eskom to decrease reliance on diesel generation with expenditure on the costly fuel remaining below budget in the year to date.

"After five consecutive weeks with no diesel expenditure for Open-Cycle Gas Turbines [OCGT] operations, diesel spend of R1.61 million was recorded [last] week, with 0.285GWh of associated energy send-out.

"Despite this, the total diesel expenditure remains R4.26 billion lower than at the same point last year. This sustained reduction reflects both significant cost savings and ongoing improvements in operational performance driven by Eskom's turnaround initiatives. Overall, the trend underscores the increasing stability, efficiency and resilience of the power system," Eskom noted.

Some 2 200MW of generation capacity is expected to be brought online this week.