South Africa: Communities Important to Wetland Conservation

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Deputy Minister Narend Singh, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, is today marking World Wetlands Day at the Rondevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve -- one of South Africa's internationally recognised RAMSAR sites.

The commemoration is taking place under the global theme: "Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage", placing the spotlight on the vital role that indigenous knowledge, local communities and cultural heritage play in protecting wetlands for future generations.

A key highlight of the programme is interaction with the City of Cape Town's River Wardens, young environmental stewards, who form part of a city-led skills development initiative aimed at strengthening wetland conservation and biodiversity management. The wardens will showcase their work on the ground and share insights into how communities are actively involved in caring for local ecosystems.

False Bay Nature Reserve was designated a RAMSAR site on World Wetlands Day in 2015 after meeting nine international ecological criteria. These include its exceptional biodiversity, the presence of rare and threatened species, and its importance as a habitat for migratory birds.

The River Warden Skills Development Programme was launched on 1 July 2024 through a partnership between the City of Cape Town and Nature Connect. According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the programme targets youth and women from communities surrounding the False Bay, Zandvlei, Edith Stephens and Table Bay Nature Reserves.

The initiative offers participants a three-year conservation stewardship programme, a Further Education and Training (FET) Certificate in Nature Conservation (NQF Level 4), temporary employment and hands-on work experience. To date, 57 participants have benefited from training, mentorship and practical conservation exposure.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated annually on 2 February to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands and to mark the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1971. The day serves as a reminder of the critical role wetlands play in sustaining biodiversity, providing clean water, supporting livelihoods and addressing the urgent need for conservation and sustainable use.