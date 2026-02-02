South Africa: Cancer Preventative Hpv Vaccination Campaign Kicks Off in Schools

The Department of Health will today kick off its 2026 Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination drive.

The drive is aimed at vaccinating girls aged 9 years and older to protect them from developing cervical cancer later in life.

"South Africa continues to record a high number of cases of cervical cancer and related deaths annually, despite the availability of lifesaving vaccines at public health facilities and the private health sector.

"Over 5 700 cases of cervical cancer are reported each year in the country, while more than 3 000 women die from cervical cancer-related complications. This means, unvaccinated girls and women living with HIV are at a higher risk of serious health complications if develop cervical cancer later in life, compared to the general population," the department said.

The department assured that trained teams of healthcare workers will carry out the vaccinations.

"This school-based HPV vaccination campaign is implemented in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and other stakeholders including the World Health Organisation and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund.

"The HPV vaccine is safe and most effective when provided from age nine or before girls become sexually active. In South Africa, the HPV vaccination was approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority in 2008 for its efficacy and safety. Millions of girls in South Africa have received the HPV vaccine without any serious side effects," the department explained.

Some 3.6 million girls - mostly in public schools - have benefitted from the HPV vaccination with more than 7.2 million doses administered since 2014.

"The programme has now been expanded to reach all girls in both public and private schools, including special independent schools to ensure no one is left behind. This annual campaign will target mostly girls in Grade 5 aged 9 years and older to protect them from cervical cancer, which remains the second most common cancer among women in South Africa, after breast cancer.

"The success of the campaign to protect girls from this preventable, yet deadly disease hinges on stronger collaboration among all stakeholders, particularly parents and caregivers, who are required to complete the vaccination consent forms issued by schools to eligible girl learners," the department added.

Parents, caregivers and legal guardians are requested to sign consent forms issued by schools to enable the girls to receive the vaccination.