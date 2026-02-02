South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Innovative Building Technologies Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver a keynote address at the Innovative Building Technologies (IBTs) Summit, taking place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

The two-day summit brings together government, the building and construction industry, academia, investors and civil society to advance innovative solutions for the delivery of sustainable human settlements.

Held under the theme: "Mainstreaming Innovative Building Technologies for Sustainable Human Settlements", the summit aims to accelerate the adoption of innovative building technologies to enhance housing delivery across South Africa.

IBTs offer viable and cost-effective alternatives that improve efficiency through lightweight structures, energy-efficient designs, prefabrication and environmentally sustainable construction methods.

"The summit comes at a critical time as South Africa continues to confront a significant housing backlog, rapid urbanisation, and the increasing impacts of climate change," the Presidency said in a statement.

Its objectives include strengthening policy integration for IBTs within human settlements, fostering collaboration and investment between government, the private sector, non-profit organisations and international stakeholders, and showcasing disruptive innovation in construction.

The summit will also promote IBTs as solutions for disaster-resistant and climate-resilient housing, supporting community rebuilding efforts and improving preparedness for future crises.

In addition, it seeks to raise awareness among beneficiaries, policymakers and industry stakeholders about the affordability, speed and sustainability of Innovative Building Technologies.

President Ramaphosa's participation affirms government's commitment to addressing inequality and reversing pre-1994 spatial planning patterns, as outlined in the 2025 State of the Nation Address. - SAnews.gov.za