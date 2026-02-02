Kenya: KCAA Under Fire After Sharing Faa Grounding Notice On Canada-Assembled Aircraft Without Guidance

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has drawn fierce criticism after sharing a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) emergency notice on the grounding of Canada-assembled aircraft without clarifying whether the directive applies to operations within Kenyan airspace.

The FAA on January 30 issued Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2026-01-266, ordering operators to immediately cease operations of all aircraft whose final assembly was completed in Canada after revoking their type certificate approval basis in the United States.

The directive directly affects Bombardier CRJs and Dash-8 aircraft, which Kenyan airlines widely use for domestic and short regional routes.

In the notice, the FAA said the directive applies to "all aircraft whose final assembly was completed in Canada, certificated in any category," and requires operators to stop flying affected aircraft upon their next landing, unless the FAA grants specific authorisation.

"This emergency AD requires operators to immediately cease operations of affected aircraft upon their next landing, except for any authorisation specifically granted by the FAA," the notice states.

The FAA also barred operators from obtaining special flight permits unless it grants approval and described the action as interim, pending possible further rulemaking.

Although the FAA directive took effect upon receipt, KCAA has yet to issue an airworthiness directive, advisory circular or operational notice stating whether Kenya will adopt or reject the US action.

Silence

KCAA's post triggered sharp reactions on X, where users openly questioned the regulator's silence.

"That is an AD issued by the US FAA. So what is Kenya's stance on Canadian aircraft as many CRJs and Dash 8s operate in Kenya," wrote Maina Munyeria.

"Local airlines with their darling Bombardier Dash-8 will be the most affected. Curious whether helicopters are affected by this directive as well," said Eng Mwangi Ndaiga.

"Those Bell and Airbus helicopters are just about to gather dust at Wilson Airport hangars."

Another user, Mwirigi Wa Kibaki, criticised KCAA's communication approach.

"What the hell does FYI mean? You are the Kenyan Aviation Authority. As such instead of quoting American bodies you should be issuing your stand."

As of publication, KCAA had not issued a formal statement outlining Kenya's position on the FAA directive or its implications for Canada-assembled aircraft operating locally.