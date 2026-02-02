Kenya: 5,000 Residents Benefit From Free Cancer Screening and Hpv Vaccination in Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga — At least 5,000 residents of Ngiriambu, Kirinyaga County, benefited from free cervical and prostate cancer screening and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination during a five-day medical outreach held at Ngiriambu Primary School.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) organized the outreach in partnership with the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-K), the Kirinyaga County Government, and other stakeholders, as part of ongoing efforts to expand access to preventive and promotive healthcare services at the community level.

In addition to cancer screening and HPV vaccination, residents accessed general health check-ups, tobacco and nicotine awareness services, and registration with the Social Health Authority (SHA), aimed at improving access to affordable and quality healthcare.

On the final day of the outreach, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, visited the site and emphasized the importance of early detection in the fight against cancer.

She urged residents to continue utilizing nearby health facilities for routine screening services and to enroll with SHA to ensure sustained access to essential health services.

"We encourage residents to continue utilizing nearby health facilities for routine screening services and to enroll with SHA to ensure access to quality and affordable healthcare," MoH said in a statement.

Health officials noted that the strong turnout throughout the five days demonstrated the effectiveness of community-based medical outreaches in reaching underserved populations and closing gaps in access to preventive healthcare.