Kenya: Buyers to Save Sh3.6mn As Isuzu Starts Local Assembly of Mu-X Vehicle

Nairobi — Isuzu East Africa's MU-X sport utility vehicle buyers are expected to save up to Sh3.6 million as the company begins local assembly of the model.

The locally assembled Isuzu MU-X 3-litre variant will now retail at Sh9.9 million, down from Sh13.5 million, a 27 per cent price cut, while a higher-spec 1.9-litre variant will also be offered at a lower price point.

The company says the shift to local assembly allows Kenyans to access brand-new, zero-mileage seven-seater SUVs at a cost previously associated with ageing imports.

"This means Kenyans will henceforth be able to get a brand new, zero-mileage, top-of-the-range, locally assembled seven-seater SUV for the same budget they would have paid for an eight-year-old import from Japan, the UK or Singapore," said Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe.

The MU-X, assembled in Kenya, comes with enhanced ownership benefits including three free services and a five-year warranty, a move Isuzu says demonstrates confidence in the quality and durability of the locally built vehicle.

The price reduction is also expected to support the government's push to grow local manufacturing and reposition Kenya from a predominantly used-vehicle market to a new-vehicle economy.

Isuzu said the expanded affordability will strengthen its nationwide service network as more vehicles enter operation across the country.

"We have been working hard to change the narrative that Kenya is a used-vehicle country and make it possible for our people to buy new, proudly Kenyan-assembled vehicles."

Additionally, Isuzu is banking on growing interest in vehicle leasing as an alternative ownership model, working with financial institutions and fleet operators to lower entry barriers for individual buyers, PSV operators and businesses.

The company said leasing will enable more Kenyans to drive newer vehicles without the burden of full ownership.

Isuzu added that increased local assembly volumes will help deepen the automotive ecosystem by drawing used-car dealers, financiers and service providers into the new-vehicle market, supporting jobs and long-term industry growth.

The new MU-X assembly line is the first outside of Thailand where it is exclusively assembled for rest of the world.