Tanzania: Dr Samia Heads to the UAE for Major Global Summits

Dubai — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to participate in the launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS), which will be held alongside the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The World Governments Summit, themed "Shaping Future Governments," is the main purpose of President Samia's visit. GAIS is a high-level initiative held on the sidelines of the WGS, founded by the former President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, in collaboration with international stakeholders, with the aim of linking bankable projects in Africa with global investors.

The World Governments Summit is an international platform hosted annually by the United Arab Emirates, bringing together Heads of State and Government, policymakers, leaders of international institutions, the private sector, academics, and policy innovators from around the world.

Through the summit, participants discuss the future direction of government governance, public policy, economic reforms, the use of technology, as well as strategies for addressing global changes and promoting sustainable development. WGS 2026 also aims to align policy decisions with global capital flows, focusing on economic stability, effective resource management, policy innovation, and the role of governments in accelerating investment and economic growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the summit, President Samia is expected to hold bilateral talks with the host country, the United Arab Emirates, and to meet with leaders of international financial institutions and major investors. These engagements are intended to strengthen economic cooperation and attract investment capital to Tanzania.

President Samia's participation in the summit is in line with Tanzania's National Development Vision 2050 (Vision 2050) and the New Foreign Policy, which emphasize economic diplomacy as a central pillar of the country's international relations.

The visit will be President Samia's first international trip following the 2025 General Election, signaling to the international community Tanzania's political stability, policy continuity, and the Government's commitment to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

The decision to begin her first international visit through the World Governments Summit, rather than a conventional bilateral state visit, reflects the Government's priorities during the first 100 days of the second term of the Sixth Phase Administration, with a strong focus on accelerating job creation through increased foreign direct investment.