Tanzania: Dr Nchimbi Warns Against the Misuse of Judicial Independence

Dodoma — TANZANIAN Vice President, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, has urged judges and magistrates in the country to carry out their duties of delivering justice with professionalism, integrity, and in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the land.

He made the call today, February 2, 2026, in Dodoma, while representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during the national celebrations of Law Day.

However, Dr Nchimbi emphasized that although the judiciary enjoys constitutional independence in carrying out its functions, that independence should not be used as a cover for negligence, favoritism, or acts that violate the principles of justice.

He further stated that the independence of the Tanzanian judiciary is a vital responsibility to protect citizens' rights and must be exercised transparently, with integrity, and fully in accordance with the Constitution and laws. Doing so, he added, will continue to strengthen public confidence in this critical arm of government.