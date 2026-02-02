Tanzania: Health Minister Launches New Scan Machine for Cancer Screening At the Orci

2 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomari

Dar es Salaam — THE MINISTER of Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, has officially launched a PET scan machine used in cancer screening and producing drugs at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) today in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the launch, Mchengerwa said that the presence of a PET scan machine at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute will reduce medical costs for citizens going abroad, especially to India.

"I congratulate the Director of this Institute for implementing the instructions I gave on 8/12/2025 when I held the first meeting at Muhimbili Hospital. This major investment by the government has cost approximately 18.7 billion.

He said the machine is the first in East and Central Africa and of its kind because there are 10 such machines in Africa, and it produces its own drugs.

"Because for now, these services will be provided right here in the country.

Earlier, speaking yesterday during an exercise to combat non-communicable diseases in Hume, he said that approximately 45,000 Tanzanians are diagnosed with cancer every year.

He also said that approximately 30,000 Tanzanians die from cancer.

"These things are not talked about on forums, but I wish we could talk about it more," stressed Mchengerwa.

