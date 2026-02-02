Tanzania Deploys a Mix of Technologies to Protect Communities Against Wildlife

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has continued to adopt and deploy a mix of technologies, including electric fencing, to enhance the safety and security of communities living around national parks and game reserves from dangerous and destructive wildlife, particularly elephants.

The Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamad Hassan Chande announced this to law makers in Dodoma today, 2, February, 2026, noting that the government in collaboration with conservation stakeholders, plans to install an electrified fence along the western boundary of the Maswa Game Reserve, which borders residential areas, to prevent elephants from leaving the reserve and causing harm to communities.

ALSO READ: TTB adds AFCON, Cultural tourism as major tourist attractions

The minister made the statement when responding to a question from Kisesa MP, Musa Mbuga who had sought clarification on new measures being implemented to address elephant incursions in the villages of Ng'hanga, Mwambongo, Matale, Longalonhinga, Sakata, Nyanza and Banhya.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Moreover, he said that the government has developed a new National Strategy for Managing Human-Wildlife Conflict for the 2025/26-2035/36 period, in collaboration with key sector ministries including the Prime Minister's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), and the ministries responsible for natural resources and tourism, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, and lands, housing and human settlements development.

He said the strategy, coordinated by the Prime Minister's Office, aims to strengthen inter-ministerial cooperation and deliver more effective and coordinated solutions to reduce human-wildlife conflict while safeguarding community livelihoods and promoting sustainable national economic development.