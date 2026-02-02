Kenya: Rwanda Commemorates 32nd National Heroes Day With Tribute to Patriotism and Unity

Nairobi — Rwanda on Sunday marked the 32nd National Heroes Day (Umunsi w'Intwari), a solemn occasion honoring the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of men and women whose actions shaped the country's history and continue to inspire its development.

This year's commemoration, held under the theme "Heroism and Unity for Rwanda's Development," emphasized the enduring importance of national unity as a foundation for Rwanda's social and economic progress.

In Kigali, President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame led the main ceremony at the National Heroes Mausoleum in Remera, laying a wreath in honor of Rwanda's fallen and living heroes. The event featured a moment of silence, patriotic songs, poems, and reflections on the values of courage, sacrifice, and selflessness.

The day was also marked by Rwandan communities abroad. In Nairobi, over 400 Rwandans, together with friends of Rwanda, gathered at the Rwanda High Commission to commemorate National Heroes Day.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the event, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, said Heroes Day provides a vital opportunity to pay tribute to those who exemplified patriotism, unity, and selfless sacrifice throughout Rwanda's history.

He emphasized that these values remain profoundly relevant today as Rwanda continues its journey toward sustained socio-economic development.

Service

Addressing the youth, the High Commissioner stressed their central role in safeguarding Rwanda's future, urging them to live purpose-driven lives anchored in service.

"You are the foundation upon which Rwanda's future will be built and the custodians of continuity. Live with purpose and commit yourselves to serving a cause greater than yourselves," he said.

Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Innocent Butare, Chairperson of the Rwandan Community in Kenya, urged Rwandans abroad to draw inspiration from the country's heroic past and actively support national development programmes.

The Nairobi celebrations included a panel discussion on the 2026 theme, traditional Rwandan cultural performances, and patriotic songs performed by members of the Rwandan community.

Heroic values

Across Rwanda, community gatherings engaged residents in discussions on heroic values and the importance of patriotism, especially for the younger generation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commemorations form part of Heroes Week, which also features sports activities such as football and cycling, as well as public lectures promoting national service and civic responsibility.

National Heroes Day recognizes Rwandans in three categories.

Supreme Heroes (Imanzi) include those who made the highest sacrifices for the nation, such as Major General Fred Gisa Rwigema, the first commander of the liberation struggle, and the Unknown Soldier, representing all fighters who perished during the 1990-1994 liberation struggle.

Extraordinary Heroes (Imena) are individuals who rendered exceptional service through sacrifice, including King Mutara III Rudahigwa, former Prime Minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana, the students of Nyange Secondary School who were killed for refusing to separate along ethnic lines, and Michel Rwagasana and Félicité Niyitegeka.

Exceptional Heroes (Ingenzi) are living citizens whose achievements and ideas continue to advance Rwanda's development.

Observed annually on February 1, National Heroes Day remains a powerful moment for Rwandans at home and abroad to reflect on the values of courage, unity, and patriotism, while inspiring future generations to contribute to lasting peace and national development.