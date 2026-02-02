Kenya: MoH Plans Ai-in-Health Centre At Knh to Boost Specialized Healthcare

Nairobi — Kenya is moving to establish an AI-in-Health Centre of Excellence at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to accelerate Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and enhance the delivery of specialized healthcare services.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said the initiative focuses on deepening strategic global partnerships, supporting Kenya's health-sector transformation, and enhancing the capacity of local clinicians through advanced technology.

On Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale held high-level talks with Dr Akbar Waljee, Executive Director of the University of Michigan Center for Global Health Equity (CGHE), to explore collaboration in priority areas such as cancer care and the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for early disease detection and improved clinical outcomes.

Central to the discussions was the proposal to establish the AI-in-Health Centre of Excellence at KNH, which aims to equip clinicians with advanced data science and AI-driven clinical skills, positioning the national referral hospital as a regional leader in digital health innovation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The proposed centre aims to equip Kenyan clinicians with advanced data science and AI-driven clinical skills," MoH said.

In addition, Duale proposed the joint development of Centres of Excellence in Cardiovascular Care and Sports Medicine, initiatives designed to strengthen specialized healthcare services and position Kenya as a regional hub for advanced medical care and medical tourism.

The government also plans to leverage CGHE's technical expertise to establish a Policy, Innovation, and Reciprocal Learning Institute, promoting South-South collaboration, shared learning, and evidence-based healthcare policymaking.

To fast-track implementation, both parties agreed to form a Joint Ministry of Health-KNH-CGHE Working Group to develop a time-bound roadmap for the proposed initiatives.

The framework will build on ongoing programmes, including the USD 6.5 million Uzima-DS initiative, and align with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and national UHC priorities.

The meeting brought together Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth, KNH Board Chairperson Dr Abbas Gullet, and other senior government and health-sector officials.