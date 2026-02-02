Kenya: Operation Southern Readiness 2026 Concludes With Focus in Regional Maritime Security

Nairobi — Operation Southern Readiness 2026 (K-OSR 26), a multinational naval exercise aimed at enhancing maritime security cooperation, has concluded successfully.

The Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy, Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa presidend over the closing ceremony at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa .

The four-day exercise brought together naval officers from Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) member states, partner nations, the Kenya Navy, and representatives from key maritime agencies in Kenya.

The exercise focused on improving interoperability, coordination, and operational readiness among participating forces.

"Key among the activities was a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) exercise conducted onboard the Spanish Frigate Victoria, aimed at improving interoperability and refining boarding procedures essential for maritime security operations," KDF said.

Participants also received advanced aerospace imagery training at the Kenya Naval Training College (KNTC), strengthening surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence-gathering capabilities critical to modern maritime operations.

Strategic partnership

In his closing remarks, Brigadier Kiswaa thanked strategic partners and commended the organizing team for their professionalism and commitment.

He acknowledged the continued support of CMF, Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), and the Bandari Maritime Academy in enhancing regional maritime security.

"Our partnership is evident not just in this room but in the waters we protect," Brigadier Kiswaa said.

"We have witnessed robust operations conducted in concert with CMF, the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC), and the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC)."

He noted that frequent port calls by EUNAVFOR and partner nation vessels in Mombasa demonstrate the depth of logistical and operational cooperation between Kenya and its partners.

He further praised the organizers for delivering a well-coordinated and successful exercise that reflects the strong spirit of collaboration and its lasting impact on maritime security in the region.

Commodore Andrea Bielli, Commander of CTF 154, and Commodore João Pedro Monteiro Da Silva, Force Commander of EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta, also attended the closing session underscoring the multinational commitment to safeguarding regional and international waters.