Kenya Space Agency to Host Actinspace Hackathon Annually to Boost Space Economy

Nairobi — The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has announced plans to host the ActInSpace hackathon annually as part of its strategy to strengthen the country's space economy.

KSA said the initiative aims to build national capacity, advance space research and innovation, and promote the use of satellite data and space services for inclusive socio-economic development.

The announcement follows the success of the previous ActInSpace hackathon, which marked a milestone in Kenya's efforts to harness space-derived data and technologies.

Team TerraSat emerged as the overall winner, while Team Pedece and Team Geo-Spear finished as first and second runners-up, respectively.

"Looking ahead, KSA plans to host the ActInSpace hackathon annually as part of its strategic commitment to strengthening Kenya's space economy, building national capacity, advancing space research and innovation, and promoting the use of space-derived data and services for inclusive socio-economic development," the agency stated on Monday.

KSA said winners of future editions will represent Kenya at the global ActInSpace finale in Bordeaux, France, where teams from around the world compete for international recognition and partnership opportunities.

"The other teams that took part in the hackathon will continue to receive mentorship, startup coaching, and technical guidance to support the development of their ideas into minimum viable products," KSA added.

The landmark event received support from the Data Governance in Africa Initiative, funded by the European Union (EU) and five EU member states -- Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, and Germany -- and implemented in collaboration with the African Union.

The initiative underscores the growing synergy between Kenya's national ambitions and international partnerships in driving space innovation for sustainable development.