Angola: Visual Health Company Produces Over 400,000 Ophthalmic Lenses

Luanda — Four thousand ophthalmic lenses were transformed and produced by the Oftalmed factory during the first two years of the unit's operation.

Since its inauguration in Jan 2024, the factory produces and transforms an average of about 600 lenses daily, even reaching almost 900 units during peak production phases.

With an investment exceeding 8 billion kwanzas (USD1=912Kz), the factory is installed in an area of 1,800 square meters and is equipped with the latest techs and equipment used in the production of ophthalmic lenses.

Initially with 24 employees, it currently employs about 50 people, distributed across various departments.

In a press release accessed by ANGOP, the company reports its commitment to qualified personnel and cutting-edge technology, aligned with the highest international standards for the medical device industry.

According to the report, the unit includes a cutting and assembly lab for all types of ophthalmic lenses in eyeglasses.

During its two years of activity, in addition to lens production, Oftalmed has positioned itself as a leading distributor in the sector, through strategic partnerships that have strengthened its presence throughout the visual health sector's value chain.

Regarding the two years of operation, the company's administrator, Amyn Habib, mentioned in the note, considered it to have been a crucial period for the consolidation of the project, especially in terms of training, technical certification, and process structuring.

He reiterated the manufacturing unit's commitment to bringing new, technologically differentiated products to Angola with significantly reduced delivery times, aiming to decrease the importation of ophthalmic lenses.

He announced the imminent implementation of the 2nd production line, whose installation awaits final validation of new technologies that will integrate the production process.

The new line, he added, will allow for increased production volume and enable the start of exports, initially to regional markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Congo, in addition to PALOP countries, with which formal talks have already begun.

According to the administrator, this new venture will require strengthening the human capital structure, with the creation of new jobs and technical specializations.

