Sudan: Cabinet Minister - Hope Government's Plan Focuses On Strengthening Institutions, Good Governance, and Political Stability

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Limya Abdel Ghafar, affirmed that the mission of the Hope Government is to achieve security and welfare for citizens. She stated that the government's plan prioritizes strengthening institutions, promoting good governance, achieving political stability, and investing in infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference held on Saturday in Khartoum, attended by ministers of the Hope Government and the Wali of Khartoum State, Dr. Limya Abdel Ghafar said that holding the conference in Khartoum marked a significant milestone. She recalled that returning to Khartoum had been a long-held aspiration, but through the determination of the state leadership and the people, the government was able to return with its full ministerial team. She stressed that Khartoum will become more vibrant and magnificent than ever, while emphasizing that the government is operating under exceptional circumstances.

During the conference, the Cabinet Minister highlighted the achievements of the Hope Government, including the establishment of the administration to promote the values of justice, transparency, cooperation, and institutional communication. She also noted measures to rationalize official travel and the issuance of the "Hope Book of Job Descriptions" as a reference for the future.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She emphasized that digital transformation remains a key priority, both to enhance government efficiency and as a tool to combat corruption. The Supreme Economic Committee was formed to strengthen the national economy, underlining the critical role of digital transformation in improving citizens' livelihoods.

The minister praised the Ministry of Finance for its support of economic projects. In the agricultural sector, she said the government made strides in irrigation, inputs, and livestock production, exporting over 3 million heads of livestock and 1.34 tons of processed meat, creating 40% employment opportunities, and providing 600,000 vaccine doses. She stressed that agriculture and animal resources remain core areas of focus.

In the mining sector, a national vision was developed, she added, to secure and regulate the industry, with total gold production reaching 27,108 tons. In industry, 23 factories in Port Sudan were brought into operation, and the Giad Factory was rehabilitated.

Dr. Limya Abdel-Ghafar also highlighted the return of the executive government to Khartoum, the approval of the Cybersecurity Act, investment in human capital, social development, and facilitation of international organizations and agencies to deliver aid to citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Government of Hope has worked to provide services to Sudanese abroad, unify the school calendar, develop curricula, and rehabilitate educational centres for persons with special needs. Achievements have also been recorded in health, social development, international cooperation, and trade," she added.