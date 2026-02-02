Sudan: Ministry of Education Announces 2026 Secondary School Examination Schedule

Khartoum, Feb. 1, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of National Education and Orientation has announced the schedule for the 2026 Secondary School examinations, set to begin on April 13.

Director of the General Directorate of Sudan Examinations Khalid Ali Othman said the Directorate has approved and issued examination schedules for the Academic and Technical tracks, the Holy Quran and Islamic Studies, and Vocational Education.

He stated that examinations will commence on Monday, April 13, 2026, with Islamic Education and Christian Education, and conclude on Thursday, April 23, 2026, with the English language exam. All examinations will start simultaneously at 2:00 p.m. Sudan time at centres inside and outside the country.

Othman urged students who have not completed their registration to expedite the process through their schools in the states and at external centres. He also encouraged candidates to continue revising and preparing for the exams, wishing them success and expressing hope for security, stability, and peace across the country.