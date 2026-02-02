Sudan: Technical Committee to Prevent Illegal Money Collection Inspects Collection Points On Port Sudan-Suakin Road

- The Technical Committee to Prevent Illegal Money Collection, headed by Mohamed Haj Adam Hassan Al-Tahir, conducted an inspection on Saturday of collection points along the national road from Port Sudan to Suakin.

In a press statement, Al-Tahir said the committee inspected all points along the national road up to Suakin, reviewing collection procedures on the ground. Observations were recorded, and immediate directives for rectification were issued.

The committee inspected the truck weighing scale in Suakin, where truck owners raised concerns about slow procedures due to the high volume of vehicles, limited space, and the presence of only one scale, all of which affect traffic flow on the national road.

Among the key directives issued, the committee emphasized the necessity of providing vehicle owners with complete information regarding the weighing process, including vehicle weight and the value of any violations, if applicable.

The committee chairman also noted issues with the scale calibration, stating that a meeting with the relevant authorities will be held to ensure accuracy, protect state resources, and safeguard the rights of vehicle owners.

He urged all vehicle owners and national road users to pay due fees and ensure they receive a payment receipt, whether electronic or paper (Receipt 15). He clarified that the receipt serves as proof of payment, protects citizens' rights, and contributes to safeguarding the state's financial resources.