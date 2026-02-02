Sudan: Wali of River Nile - Media Played a Distinguished Role in the 'Made in River Nile' Forum

- The Wali of River Nile, Dr. Mohamed Al-Badawi Abdel Majid, praised the distinguished media coverage of the "Made in River Nile" forum, which officially concluded its proceedings on Friday, while exhibition halls will continue to receive visitors until next Monday.

Speaking at the official closing ceremony held under the patronage of the Aseel Holding Group at the Land Port in Atbara, the Wali affirmed that the broad participation of satellite channels, radio stations, electronic newspapers, and news platforms played a fundamental role in conveying the forum's activities to public opinion both locally and internationally.

Dr. Al-Badawi explained that the media played a crucial role in showcasing the immense potential of River Nile State, particularly in agriculture, water resources, and various mining sectors, while also highlighting multiple investment opportunities.

He emphasized the importance of media engagement in accompanying such forums, noting that coverage reflects the qualitative leap achieved by the state in food and mineral processing, agricultural investment, the cement industry, and the expansion of export infrastructure, including free zones, export villages, dry ports, and industrial cities.

The Wali also commended media professionals nationwide for performing a national duty that contributes to enhancing stability and security.

Notably, Nile River TV dedicated a studio for live broadcasting from inside the main hall, while the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) provided on-the-ground coverage of the forum and its related activities. The event saw participation from Sudan TV, Al-Balad, Al-Zarqa, Al-Khartoum, and Al-Sadara TV channels, alongside Sudan Radio, Atbara Radio, Armed Forces Radio, and community radios from Shendi, Al-Damer, Barbar, and Abu Hamad, in addition to platforms including Nile Platform, River Nile Network, and numerous online news websites and social media platforms.