Sudan: Minister of Social Development Affirms Commitment to Addressing Youth Issues

- Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare Dr. Mu'tassim Ahmed Salih reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing youth issues in coordination with relevant authorities, foremost among them the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He said this would be pursued through productive social protection programmes cantered on vocational training aligned with labour market needs, capacity building, project financing, support for entrepreneurship, adoption of youth initiatives, reintegration of those affected by the war into economic activity, and empowering youth to transition from vulnerability to productivity.

He stressed that Sudanese youth do not need directives, but rather fair opportunities, an enabling environment, and policies that trust their capacity to build and innovate.

Speaking on Sunday at the opening of the First National Conference on Youth Issues at the Land Port in Atbara, organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of River Nile State under the slogan "Youth Overcome Difficulties with Determination, Building, and Authentic Belonging," Salih said the next phase requires genuine integration among state institutions.

He affirmed his ministry's readiness to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to incorporate the conference's outcomes into social protection programmes and to support serious youth initiatives that contribute to community development and stability.

Salih expressed hope that the conference would produce practical, implementable recommendations positioning youth as a driver of development, a pillar of stability, and a source of hope for Sudan's future. He noted that his ministry views youth issues as a strategic development priority closely linked to work, income, human dignity, and the consolidation of social peace.

He added that the conference is being held at an exceptional moment in Sudan's history, where challenges intersect with opportunities, making youth issues a key entry point for stability and reconstruction. He stressed the importance of youth participation in planning, implementation, and follow-up, noting that nations are built by youth and national transformations are driven by their will.